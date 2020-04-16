Govt. should partially lift lockdown: Ranil

Sri Lanka should partially lift the lockdown imposed to combat COVID-19 in order to keep the economy going, former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said yesterday.

Speaking to foreign media, Mr. Wickremesinghe said government should increase testing for the virus to take effect such a partial lift of lockdown.

“I do not know whether Sri Lanka has necessary equipment to carry out testing. Government actually failed to get testing equipment, ventilators and face masks initially” he said.