27 staffers of Ragama & Welisara Hospitals sent to quarantine centre

Twenty seven healthcare staffers of the Ragama and Welisara Hospitals have been sent to the Navy Quarantine Centre in Mulankavil, the Navy said today. It sajd 22 members of healthcare staff of the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama and another five healthcare staffers of the National Hospital for Respiratory Diseases in Welisara were sent to the Naval Quarantine Centre in Mulankavil, Mannar today. They said that the early action had to be taken as a staff member of the Ragama Teaching Hospital contracted the novel coronavirus, after having a close contact with an infected person who was earlier found from the village of Suduwella in Ja-Ela.