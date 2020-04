The SLPP party membership of Thanamalwila Pradeshiya Sabha member Nalaka Ranaweera, who was arrested for raping a 13-year-old girl in Sevanagala, has been suspended. The party said it’s secretary Sagara Kariyawasam has suspended the PS member’s party membership following the instructions of SLPP National Organiser Basil Rajapaksa. It said the PS member will be expelled from the party following a disciplinary inquiry.