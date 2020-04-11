Let’s be together in spirit this Sinhalese & Tamil New Year: Aussie PM

In a message for the Sinhalese and Tamil New Year, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, “though we cannot gather together in our homes or congregate in public celebration for the New Year, we can be together in spirit.” Mr. Morrison said the New Year is usually an occasion for great celebration, hope and renewal. “Sadly, this year will be very different as we face an unprecedented health crisis. Coronavirus is once in a century event. We are distancing ourselves from each other during this New Year, so that next year and beyond, our families and communities can gather again,” he said.