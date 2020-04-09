Envoys of EU countries commend measures taken to manage COVID-19 situ in SL

A group of European Union (EU) ambassadors met with the Chairman of the Special Task Force on Providing Essential Services, Basil Rajapaksa, yesterday and commended the measures taken by Sri Lanka to manage the COVID-19 situation in the country. A statement issued by the Special Task Force said the ambassadors also discussed the way ahead and future cooperation in health and economic sectors. The ambassadors had thanked the government and other institutions for their assistance in safely sending back the tourists arrived from EU countries. German Ambassador Joern Rohde, Ambassador of the Netherlands Tanja Gonggrijp, French Ambassador Eric Lavertu, Italian Ambassador Rita Mannella, Romanian Ambassador Victor Chiujdea, Swiss Ambassador Hanspeter Mock, Norwegian Ambassador Trine Joranil Eskedal and EU Ambassador in Sri Lanka Denis Chaibi took part in the meeting.