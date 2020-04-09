Dialog enables Health Ministry to create telemedicine units at 20 hospitals

From left: Dialog Axiata PLC Group Sustainability Specialist Jeyarajasingam Iyngararaj, Dialog Axiata PLC Group Sustainability Head Charitha Ratwatte, Dr. Lasith Edirisooriya of Panadura Base Hospital, Health Ministry General Health Services Director Dr. Anil Jasinghe, Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Private Secretary to Minister Kanchana Jayarathne and Health Ministry Medical Services Additional Secretary Dr. Sunil De Alwis

During this unprecedented moment in history, Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka’s premier connectivity provider, committed to doing its part to support the Health Ministry’s response efforts, has come forward to donate a range of urgently required equipment and solutions for 20 hospitals, including Wi-Fi routers, feature phones, fixed phones as well as special camera systems to remotely monitor patients and reduce the risk of infection.



These connectivity solutions were donated to reduce the risk of infection and further support medical staff with the government-mandated safety protocols implemented to counteract further spreading of COVID-19.



The equipment was donated to hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients to prevent medical staff from getting exposed to the virus. Doctors can easily monitor isolated patients through the camera systems and Wi-Fi routers.

Additionally, fixed phones were provided to the Epidemiology unit of the Health Ministry in order to facilitate the handling of operations during emergency situations. An SMS platform was also provided to the Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA), where safety measures, informative facts and updates about the COVID-19 virus could be sent to doctors. This platform can further facilitate coordination activities pertaining to the prevention of the disease

among communities.