Medicine to doorstep

The Rajya Osu Sala of the State Pharmaceutical Corporation has taken steps to send medicines to people’s doorsteps on request. The government said only the Osu Salas were permitted to operate during the curfew period but many of the Osu Sala outlets were seen closed today. The outlets have resorted to the option of sending medicine to the homes. A man is seen taking a photo of a notice put up outside the Osu Sala in Town Hall which requests people to send details of prescription via phones.