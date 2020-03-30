Arunodaya Mawatha in Rajagiriya under scrutiny

Aranodaya Mawatha at Obeysekerepura in Rajagiriya, has come under scrutiny following the information that two children and four adults, who had gone on a pilgrimage with a pastor, were found with symptoms of Covid-19, Municipal Council Chief Medical Officer Manoj Rodrigo said today.

He said that those with symptoms had taken part in a Divine Service organised by the Pastor at Suriyawewa on March 15.

The Pastor had also used two buses to take the participants to the Divine Service. The pastor who organised the service has also closed the church.

The Pastor who had gone missing was found, and he had agreed with Police to provide any information in relation to the incident.

Moreover, he said there are eight families who are currently being quarantined in the area.