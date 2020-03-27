Abans donates to hospitals across island

Many responsible citizens have been joining in to support the efforts of the government to fight COVID-19 and the Abans group too has lent a hand.



“It was a privilege to get the opportunity to support the frontline, who are truly working around the clock for us,” stated Abans Group Managing Director

Tito Pestonjee.



The Abans group will be donating several televisions, washing machines and fans to hospitals across the country to help improve the current facilities provided.

Colombo East Base Hospital, Colombo South Teaching Hospital and Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital will be receiving the aid from

the organisation.



The Abans group is a fully Sri Lankan, diversified conglomerate that is committed to empower every Sri Lankan with a better way to life.



“For more than 50 years, the company has always been aligned to the need of the country. During these trying times, it is important for all to work together and help one another. The Abans group, together with our dedicated employees, are glad to serve our community during this crisis,” Pestonjee

further added.



As parts of Sri Lanka have been set curfews to combat the spread of COVID-19, there is not a single citizen in the world who has not been impacted by the current crisis.

Our country’s frontline medical staff are our tireless heroes, to whom we are all grateful. Their unwavering commitment is helping safeguard thousands in Sri Lanka from succumbing

to the virus.