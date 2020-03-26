No new COVID-19 positive cases so far today: Minister

No new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Sri Lanka within the day as at 4.30 p.m., Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said. A remaining 99 patients are in hospitals after they were tested positive for the virus as three patients, including the Chinese national–the very first case in Sri Lanka–were discharged. According to the data of the Epidemiology Unit at the Health Ministry, 225 persons are currently in hospitals with the symptoms of COVID-19 virus.