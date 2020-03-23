Enough stock of fuel in storage – CPC

Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) today assured that the fuel supply is being done without any hindrance or shortage as an essential service.

CPC Chairman Sumith Wijesinghe also said that “as there is ample stocks of fuel in storage, there is no need to rush to fuel stations the moment the curfew is lifted and stay in long queues for fuel.”

During the curfew, measures have been taken to operate 480 fuel stations covering every police division to enable the operations of the essential services.