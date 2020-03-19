Country should come together to carry out quarantine activities: Sajith

The entire country should come together and support all transparent quarantine activities, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Leader Sajith Premadasa said yesterday.

“This is a time when the entire nation should come forward together,” he said.

“No one should get frightened but should do their part to see the nation through from this crisis,” he added.

At the same time, Mr Premadasa said the nation should use this crisis as an opportunity to see that the county would be in a better position than it was before the COVID-19 hit the nation.

Mr Premadasa had also signed the nomination papers yesterday, sources said.