Prima KottuMee to spice up the Royal – Thomian Big Match

Image caption: Mr. Sajith Gunaratne – Deputy General Manager, Ceylon Agro Industries Limited (Prima Group Sri Lanka) handing over the sponsorship to the Sub Warden of S. Thomas’ College, Mount Lavinia – Mr. Asanka Perera and Principle of Royal College, Colombo – Mr. B. A. Abeyrathna Prima KottuMee, the fun loving youthful brand came on board to support the 141st Royal – Thomian Big Match as the Specialty Food Partner. Having partnering the encounter for the past 14 years, the sponsorship for this year was handed over at an event held at the BMICH recently.

Prima has been active in its support towards several school and national level sports, and Prima KottuMee is synonymous with cricket in Sri Lanka, as it creates the hype and fun filled atmosphere that is accompanied with any cricket match in the island.

The Battle of the Blues, the annual big match played between two of the prominent schools in the country is part of a long tradition and rallies all past and present students for three days of exceptional cricket, camaraderie and fun. The Royal-Thomian Big Match will be played on the 11th, 12th and 13th of March at the SSC Grounds in Colombo, and Prima KottuMee will be right there supporting the Battle of the Blues offering a full range of their product. Whilst spicing up palettes with delicious food, Prima KottuMee will also be adding color to the event in the form of their vibrant branding that resonates the youthful liveliness and energy the brands embody.