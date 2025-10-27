LNP – Kuwait Airways resumes direct flights to Sri Lanka

Kuwait Airways on Monday launched direct flights to Colombo after two years of codeshare operations.

The first flight arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake this morning and was greeted with a celebratory water cannon salute organized by Airport and Aviation Services Sri Lanka (AASL), followed by a traditional Kandyan dance performance organized by the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB).

Passengers were also presented with Ceylon Tea gift packs sponsored by the Sri Lanka Tea Board, a statement said.

Kuwait Airways now offers four weekly flights between Kuwait and Colombo.