LNP – Miss World 2025: Sri Lanka’s Anudi Gunasekara set to shine at grand finale today

The stage is set for one of the world’s most prestigious beauty pageants — Miss World 2025 — as the grand finale is scheduled to take place today (31), at the HITEX Convention Centre in Hyderabad, India.

With contestants from over 100 countries participating, excitement is soaring across India, particularly in Hyderabad, which has transformed into a vibrant hub of glitz and glamour.

This marks the first time the historic city of Hyderabad is hosting the Miss World finale, and the atmosphere is electric.

Over the past month, contestants have participated in a series of rigorous challenges, including the Sports Challenge, Talent Showcase, Head-to-Head Challenge, Top Model Competition, and the Multimedia Challenge.

The red carpet event will commence at 5:30 p.m. today (May 31), followed by the much-anticipated coronation gala at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Madhapur, Hyderabad.

While the Miss World 2025 pageant celebrates beauty and grace, it also serves as a powerful global platform to highlight the cultural richness and progressive vision of the Indian state of Telangana.

The Road to the Crown

The countdown to the Miss World 2025 finals has officially begun, with 40 contestants — including fast-track winners and judges’ selections — advancing to the quarterfinals.

These contestants will compete for the Miss World crown in the grand finale today (31).

So far, 18 contestants have earned their place in the quarterfinals through various fast-track events:

• Sports Challenge: Eliise Randmaa – Miss World Estonia

• Talent Challenge: Monica Kezia Sembiring – Miss World Indonesia

• Head-to-Head Challenge Winners:

o Asia & Oceania: Idil Bilgen – Miss World Türkiye

o Europe: Millie-Mae Adams – Miss World Wales

o Africa: Faith Bwalya – Miss World Zambia

o Americas & Caribbean: Anna-Lise Nanton – Miss World Trinidad and Tobago

• Top Model Competition Winners:

o Europe: Jasmine Gerhardt – Miss World Ireland

o Africa: Selma Kamanya – Miss World Namibia

o Asia & Oceania: Nandini Gupta – Miss World India

o Americas & Caribbean: Aurélie Joachim – Miss World Martinique

• Beauty With a Purpose Winners:

o Valeria Pérez – Miss World Puerto Rico

o Natasha Nyonyozi – Miss World Uganda

o Millie-Mae Adams – Miss World Wales

o Monica Kezia – Miss World Indonesia

• Multimedia Challenge Winners:

o Asia & Oceania: Opal Suchata – Miss World Thailand

o Europe: Andrea Nikolić – Miss World Montenegro

o Africa: Kendra Issie – Miss World Cameroon

o Americas & Caribbean: Mayra Delgado – Miss World Dominican Republic

Notably, Miss World Indonesia and Miss World Wales have each won in two fast-track competitions. This means that only 16 unique contestants have secured positions so far, and 24 more need to be selected to complete the Top 40.

These 16 contestants now move forward with a significant advantage in the Top 40 quarterfinals.

The remaining 24 spots will be filled by judges’ selections from four regions — the Americas & Caribbean, Africa, Europe, and Asia & Oceania.

From this Top 40, the competition will narrow down to the Top 20 — five from each continent. Subsequently, the Top 8 will be chosen, with two finalists from each continent.

In the final round, one representative from each continent will remain to compete for the crown. Among them, the winner will be crowned Miss World 2025, while the others will be named first, second, and third runners-up.

A Historic Moment for Sri Lanka

Representing Sri Lanka at the 72nd Miss World pageant is Anudi Gunasekara — a model and dedicated social activist. Her journey has already marked a historic milestone for the nation.

Anudi Gunasekara has made history by becoming the First Runner-Up from Asia in the Miss World Multimedia Challenge, a remarkable and unprecedented achievement for Sri Lanka.

Her exceptional performance secured her a place among the Top 20 global finalists in the Multimedia Challenge, and she is the first-ever Sri Lankan to reach this milestone.

This success also places Sri Lanka in the Top 20 across three key fast-track events — Talent, Head-to-Head Challenge, and Multimedia — for the first time in Miss World history.

Furthermore, Anudi’s performance has earned her a spot among the Top 8 global Multimedia Challenge winners, selected from a pool of 108 international contestants.

Her achievement is a proud moment for Sri Lanka as she prepares to showcase the country’s beauty, cultural heritage, and unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes on one of the world’s most celebrated global platforms.

A Crown Worth a Million Dollars

The winner of Miss World 2025 will receive not only a dazzling crown but also a cash prize of USD 1 million, sponsored by the Miss World Organization and its global partners. The winner will also receive luxury endorsements, exclusive gifts, and a special honor from the Telangana government.

Winning the Miss World title opens doors to a world of opportunities — from film offers and modeling contracts to global brand endorsements. The crown is truly a golden ticket to international stardom.

As the world watches the grand finale unfold today in Hyderabad, all eyes will be on Anudi Gunasekara — Sri Lanka’s shining star — as she competes with elegance and pride on the global stage.

–With Agencies Inputs–