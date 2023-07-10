LNP – Transformation of the Tourism Industry into a Foreign Exchange Powerhouse

During the “Transcending Borders – Transforming Lives” program organized by the Indian Tourism Federation at the Bandaranaike International Memorial Conference Hall in Colombo Thursday (06), President Ranil Wickremesinghe expressed his belief that the tourism industry would significantly contribute to the country’s foreign exchange earnings in the coming decade. The President highlighted that comprehensive plans had already been formulated to enhance Sri Lanka’s appeal as a tourist destination and stressed that promoting tourism could lead to an increase in per capita income.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts among all the BIMSTEC countries to develop the BIMSTEC region into a thriving tourism hub, transcending national borders.

Addressing the event, Mr. Gopal Bagle, the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, announced the expansion of flights between Chennai and Jaffna, which now operates only four times a week, to begin operations on a daily basis starting from July 16. He further mentioned ongoing efforts to resume the long-discontinued ferry service between the two nations, which had remained inactive for several decades.