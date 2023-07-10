LNP – President, Tiran fail to reach consensus over Deshabandu as new IGP

In the absence of a consensus between President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Public Security Minister Tiran Alles on the selection of Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon as the next Inspector General of Police (IGP) C.D.Wickramaratne was given yet another service extension of three months to serve in the post.

According to informed sources, the President is not in favor of the appointment of Thennakoon whereas the minister insisted on it.

The two had a one-on-one meeting yesterday and arrived at the conclusion to grant a service extension to C.D. Wickramaratne as a compromise solution.

It took two weeks to take a decision with regard to the IGP post after the second service extension of IGP C.D. Wickramaratne ended on June 25.

Since the IGP post fell vacant on June 25, Senior DIG (Administration) Nilantha Jayawardena was overseeing the duties of the office of the IGP. However, it was reported that delay in naming the new IGP has already caused administrative issues including issuing directives related to crime and narcotic operations.