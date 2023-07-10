LNP – 15 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 15 Indian nationals along with 02 Indian trawlers while poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, Jaffna last night (July 08).

The apprehension has been done during a special operation carried out by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Coast Guard in order to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lankan waters.

The Northern Naval Command had deployed Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla and craft of the Sri Lanka Coast Guard to chase away a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers, having spotted they were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Delft Island, where the 02 trawlers and the suspects were nabbed.

The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen have been brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and they will be handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings, the navy said.

Thus far in 2023, the Navy has seized 12 Indian poaching trawlers and 74 Indian fishermen in island waters and handed them over to authorities for legal action, according to the navy.

Meanwhile, the Navy and the Coast Guard continue to carry out such operations for the protection of the marine environment and the livelihood of the local fishing community.