LNP – Spend money on developing school cricket not on officials for overseas travels, Sports Minister tells SLC

Claiming that he would no longer approve overseas travel for Sri Lanka Cricket officials, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe said that he has requested SLC to spend more on developing school cricket.

“SLC spends lakhs on the expenses of these travelling officials per tour, which is a waste. I have therefore asked them to channel this money towards the development of the sport in poorer schools around the island,” the Minister said. “I will not give permission to send officials on overseas trip.”

The matter of SLC administrators travelling overseas in an official capacity using money from SLC has been a contentious issue for Minister Ranasinghe.

He butted heads with the current SLC administration over its expenditure to send around 17 officials for the T20 World Cup in Australia last year