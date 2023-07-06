LNP – Over 14,000 power breakdowns reported due to bad weather: Kanchana

More than 14,000 power breakdowns were reported yesterday and today due to the adverse weather conditions where more than 50,000 connections have been disconnected due to the breakdowns, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekara said today.

He told Parliament that most of the cases have been reported in the Nuwara Eliya, Kandy districts and in areas close to reservoirs.

He said measures are being taken by the CEB to restore the power supply in affected areas as soon as possible.