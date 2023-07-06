LNP – Medical specialists holding end posts should retire at 60: GMOA

In the backdrop of the undertaking by the Appeal Court regarding the retirement age of medical specialists, the Government Medical Officers’ Association has written to the Secretary to the Ministry of Health requesting him to explore a mechanism to serve justice to junior specialists by allowing specialists holding end posts to retire after a certain age limit.

In a letter addressed to the Ministry to the Ministry of Health S. Janaka Sri Chandraguptha, the GMOA said they supported the extension of retirement age of all Grades of Medical officers up to 63 years, provided following conditions are fulfilled.

Even if the compulsory retirement age is to be extended up to 63 years, those who wish to retire after completing 60 years of age, should be able to retire without losing any retirement benefits, which they are entitled as per Public Administration circulars, which are common to all Government Servants. For Specialist Grade Medical Officers and Administrative Grade Medical Officers who are holding end posts, a mechanism should be explored to serve justice to their junior colleagues by not allowing them to hold end posts, after a certain age limit We would appreciate, if you could include aforementioned conditions, which were approved unanimously at General Committee of GMOA, during the preparation of either the cabinet paper or Departmental circular.

Accordingly, the GMOA requested the Ministry to intervene in this regard to ensure service satisfaction for all concerned Medical Officers and also for the benefit of the Health system.