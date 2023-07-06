LNP – ADB pledges technical support for reforms in water supply sector in Sri Lanka

The Asian Development Bank (ABD) has expressed willingness to provide the necessary knowledge and technical support for Sri Lanka’s new reform operation program in the water supply sector, along with capacity building projects of the National Water Supply and Drainage Board.

This was conveyed during a meeting that took place today (05) between the President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, and the newly-appointed Resident Mission Director of the ADB, Takafumi Kadono, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

The meeting extensively examined the plans and monitoring framework for the water supply sector in Sri Lanka, as well as discussed future steps, the PMD added.

Meanwhile, Ratnayake has expressed gratitude for the ADB’s support and advised officials to review progress on a monthly basis.

Notable participants in the discussion included Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development Minister Jeevan Thondaman, Prime Minister’s Secretary Anura Dissanayake, and President’s Senior Adviser on Economic Affairs Dr. R.H.S. Samaratunga, among other relevant government officials, according to the PMD.