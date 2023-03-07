LNP – US Treasury Secretary speaks to Ranil & expresses support
U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Monday spoke with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and expressed support for Sri Lanka’s steps towards an IMF-supported programme to advance economic reform and achieve a strong and durable recovery.
According to the US State Department of Treasury, the Secretary welcomed Sri Lanka’s commitments to transparency and comparable treatment for all bilateral official and private creditors