LNP – US Treasury Secretary speaks to Ranil & expresses support

Tyronne Jayamanne

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen on Monday spoke with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and expressed support for Sri Lanka’s steps towards an IMF-supported programme to advance economic reform and achieve a strong and durable recovery.

According to the US State Department of Treasury, the Secretary welcomed Sri Lanka’s commitments to transparency and comparable treatment for all bilateral official and private creditors

