LNP – Price of bread should reduce to Rs.100: Bakery Owners

There are no plans to increase the prices of bakery items other than decreasing them, and it was further said that the price of a loaf of bread is expected to be reduced to 100 rupees, All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association (ACBOA) chairman N.K. Jayawardena said.

He said that the support of the government is expected for this and that the bakery industry, which is currently stalled, can be restored only if the prices of bakery products including bread buns are reduced.

A loaf of bread is currently being sold for Rs.150, Rs.160, Rs.170 and in some areas for Rs. 180. He said that the consumer cannot afford those prices which is why the sale of bread buns has decreased by 20 to 25 percent.

Due to the increase in electricity bills, the bakery industry has been heavily impacted, which has led to the collapse of the industry.

Due to the need to maintain the bakery industry, the bakery owners have to bear the burden and due to various problems affecting the bakery industry, 5,000 out of 7,000 bakeries are closed. Jayawardena said.