LNP – No revision in gas prices for March: LITRO Head

LITRO Gas Lanka Ltd., has decided not to increase the prices of domestic gas, its Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He said the decision was taken considering the appreciation of the Sri Lankan rupee against US$ and thereby passing the benefit to LITRO consumers.

According to the pricing formula and the current Global gas prices, the domestic 12.5kg gas cylinder price should be increased by a reasonable amount.

However, the current prices are valid until this month (March) as well.

The current refill prices in Colombo are as follows:

The current price of a 12.5kg gas cylinder is Rs.4,743 and the price of 5kg is Rs. 1, 904. The price of a 2.3Kg gas cylinder is Rs.883.