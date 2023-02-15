LNP – Sri Lanka set to import low quality drugs from India – Govt. Pharmacists

Unregistered and low-quality drugs are to be imported with the Sri Lankan government’s endorsement, Ajith Thennakoon of the Society of Government Pharmacists charged today.

“Low quality drugs are to be imported from blacklisted Indian pharmaceutical companies. We urge the government to rectify this mistake,” he said.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella has already come under criticism and allegations for being in discussions with Indian companies not approved by the NMRA to purchase drugs for the Sri Lankan market. He has however denied all allegations.