LNP – LG Polls: Introduce e-voting to cut down costs – SJB

Samagi Jana Balwegaya (SJB) today called for the introduction of electronic voting (e-voting) system for the coming local government election in order to cut down costs.

SJB MP Mayantha Dissanayake told a media briefing that introduction of electronic voting system for the local government polls would help cut down costs. “Introduction of electronic voting system would cut down costs and it will be a solution to the current paper crisis,” the MP said.

“It would be possible to get Indian assistance for the introduction of e-voting system and it will be possible to do it within ten days,” he added.

Meanwhile MP Harshana Rajakaruna also participated at this press conference said there is a move to replace Election Commission members in order to get the local government election postponed. “Postponement of the local government election will lead to dire consequences as it would result in Sri Lanka losing confidence of the international community

Both MPs said funds which the Foreign Employment Bureau had credited to the treasury can also be used for the local government election. “We have been told that the Foreign Employment Bureau had credited Rs. 3 billion to the treasury. These funds could be used for the local government election,” MP Rajakaruna said.