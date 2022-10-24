LNP – Seven arrested for operating drone at Victoria Reservoir

Seven persons who were filming the high security area of ​​the Victoria Reservoir in Theldeniya using drone camera were taken into the custody by the Army personnel attached to the security at the Reservoir.

Police said the seven people were taking photographs of the reservoir and the dam while operating a drone without a legal permission.

Although the security officers had instructed them not to take photos or videos of the surrounding area with drones, they had taken videos and photos ignoring the instructions.

Accordingly, the seven suspects were arrested and handed over to the Theldeniya Police along with a drone. A van in which they arrived at the Reservoir was also taken into custody.

It was revealed that the group came for a trip and had taken photos of the surrounding area while visiting the place.

The arrested suspects, aged 31 and 32, are residents of Weligama and Dehiwala area