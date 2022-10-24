Sri Lanka News Papers – News Headlines from Colombo

Sri Lanka's Largest Open Newspaper Forum

gas 1 850x460 acf cropped in sri lankan news
Articles 

LNP – LITRO to lower its prices further: Chairman

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

The price of LITRO gas cylinders would be further reduced in the first week of November in accordance with the gas price formula which would come into effect on the 5th of every month, LITRO Lanka Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He said LITRO has paid back another Rs.7.5 billion to the Treasury during the month of October.

He said LITRO is to pay back to the Treasury US$ 70 million received from the World Bank to continue the gas supply.

The Chairman also said LITRO has already paid back Rs. 14 billion out of the total dues.

One thought on “LNP – LITRO to lower its prices further: Chairman

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    October 24, 2022 at 11:12 am
    Permalink

    gas prices all but correspondingly bakeries don’t reduce the prices .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *