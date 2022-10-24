LNP – LITRO to lower its prices further: Chairman

The price of LITRO gas cylinders would be further reduced in the first week of November in accordance with the gas price formula which would come into effect on the 5th of every month, LITRO Lanka Chairman Muditha Peiris said.

He said LITRO has paid back another Rs.7.5 billion to the Treasury during the month of October.

He said LITRO is to pay back to the Treasury US$ 70 million received from the World Bank to continue the gas supply.

The Chairman also said LITRO has already paid back Rs. 14 billion out of the total dues.