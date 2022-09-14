LNP – Trains operating on coastal line delayed
The railway control room says trains operating on the coastal line are experiencing delays.
The delays were a result of a signal failure at the Kalutara railway station, the railway control room added.
Accordingly, all trains up and running between Kalutara and Colombo Fort railway stations have been delayed.
The delayed trains also include several commuter trains.
