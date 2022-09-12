LNP – SJB ready to face referendum: Tissa Attanayake

Responding to the remark made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe that he would go for a referendum if the parties fail to agree on electoral reforms, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said they are ready for it.

“President can hold a referendum if he wants and we are ready for it,” SJB National Organizer Tissa Attanyake told a press conference.

“President can even go ahead and have a parliamentary election as Parliament does not reflect the mandate given by the people in 2020 any longer,” he said.

“President should also come up with a proposal about the electoral reforms. There should be some kind of proposals for electoral reforms for any party to agree or not. The government has not come up with any proposal on electoral reforms to date,” he said.

Asked about the remarks made by USAID Administrator Samantha Power who called for political reforms, Mr. Attanayake said SJB also holds the same stand. “We are also of the opinion that political reforms demanded by those who held protests should be met,” he said.

About the participation of SJB members at the UNHCR sessions, Mr. Attanayake said SJB is only monitoring. “ SJB is only actively monitoring the UNHCR sessions and we do not intend to carry tales,” he said.

“The Sri Lankan government will have to face a tough task with a new resolution that is to come up at the UNHCR on economic crimes,” he added