LNP – President to participate in Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at Westminster Abbey

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is scheduled to fly to Britain to participate at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, to be held at Westminster Abbey, London on September 19, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

President Wickremesinghe, who paid a courtesy call at the British High Commission, met High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Sarah Hulton this morning and extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

President Wickremesinghe was welcomed by the British High Commissioner.

The President recorded a condolence note on the special book of condolence placed at the British High Commission and appreciated the great services rendered by the Queen to the people all over the world during the past seven decades.