LNP – President asks political parties to agree on electoral system within six months

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would go for a referendum to decide on the electoral system if political parties fail to come to an agreement within six months.

“I’m going to call the parliament to say once and for all that they must agree on electoral reform. This has been going on. The parties are arguing among themselves. I give them six months. If they don’t, I’ll have a referendum and ask the country which system they want,” he said.

One thought on "LNP – President asks political parties to agree on electoral system within six months

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 12, 2022 at 9:24 am
    We cannot afford to have laampu kalagedi sellam again. Pls hold both presidential and parliamentary elections on the same day to cut cost.

