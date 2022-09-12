LNP – President asks political parties to agree on electoral system within six months

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he would go for a referendum to decide on the electoral system if political parties fail to come to an agreement within six months.

“I’m going to call the parliament to say once and for all that they must agree on electoral reform. This has been going on. The parties are arguing among themselves. I give them six months. If they don’t, I’ll have a referendum and ask the country which system they want,” he said.