LNP – MR visits UK High Commission to condole over Queen’s passing

Tyronne Jayamanne 1 Comment

Former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa visited the UK High Commission in Colombo today to express his condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Rajapaksa signed the condolence book set up at the High Commission and laid a wreath of flowers.

Over the weekend, President Ranil Wickremesinghe also visited the High Commission to sign the condolence book and announced that he would be visiting the UK to attend the Queen’s funeral which will be held on September 19.

  • Tyronne JayamannePost author
    September 12, 2022 at 9:16 am
    Your days of existence is near

