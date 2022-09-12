LNP – Asia Cup: Sri Lanka stun Pakistan in final to lift title

Sri Lanka have won the title of the Asia Cup Champions for the sixth time, beating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday night.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 170 runs in allotted twenty overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa with 71 runs and Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva with 36 runs remained the main scorers from Sri Lankan side. A 58-run partnership between Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva and Bhanuka Rajapaksa provided a perfect launch pad for Sri Lanka to set a competitive target.

From Pakistan, Haris Rauf took three wickets, while Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed took one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan were all out on 147 runs in twenty overs.

Mohammad Rizwan with 55 runs and Iftikhar Ahmed with 32 runs remained top scorers for Pakistan. From Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan took four, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva grabbed three, while Chamika Karunaratne clinched two wickets.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka was declared player of the match, while Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva won Player of the Series Title.