LNP – Lifebuoy pledges support to protect teachers islandwide

Lifebuoy, through yet another far reaching initiative to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, pledged its support to all teachers engaged island wide in A/L examination paper marking, by donating much needed hygiene protection. Sufficient stocks of Lifebuoy hand sanitizer were presented to Professor G. L. Peiris, Hon. Minister of Education at the Ministry of Education premises for this.

Prof. G. L. Peiris, Minister of Education said, “We are thankful to Unilever Sri Lanka for supporting us through their brand Lifebuoy, to assist in keeping our teachers safe during this period of paper marking, where the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be underestimated. This donation of hand sanitizers will assist the Ministry of Education to render services effectively to Advanced Level students, who would be eagerly anticipating their examination results, so that they could pursue their chosen post-secondary paths without undue delay, be it tertiary education, vocational training or employment opportunities, and contribute worthily to the future of Sri Lanka.”

Nilushi Jayatileke, Marketing Director – Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Sri Lanka said, “We are sincerely appreciative of the selfless service teachers across the country offer the nation. We are eternally indebted to them for the sacrifice they make to go beyond their call of duty for the betterment of future generations of this country. Lifebuoy, as a purpose driven brand that is committed to lifelong education of good hand hygiene practices, is all too aware of the importance of the role educators play in societal upliftment, and we would be failing in our duty if we do not recognize the contribution teachers make to this country. We thank the Ministry of Education for enabling us to support the distribution of Lifebuoy hand sanitizers in response to this obligation, which we consider a privilege to fulfill on behalf of Unilever Sri Lanka, which has proudly served the nation for the last 82 years.”