Sri Lanka News Updates with Discussions







US economic uplift, a strong factor in tumbling rupee

Monday, 26 December 2016 - 7:57 AM SL Time

Professor of Economics, University of Colombo Sirimal Abeyratne told The Island Financial Review that the dollar is appreciating against the rupee because the US economy is getting stronger and because the rising interest rates in the US, and internationally, affect small emerging economies like Sri Lanka.



Abeyratne said that these are long standing problems for Sri Lanka due to the weak growth of local exports and on account of the poor inflow foreign funds to the country. `Successive governments have not addressed these issued , which are the main reasons for the US dollar appreciating against the rupee for sometime, which has now touched Rs 152, he said.



Abyeratne said that imports will increase and they will go up in price, particularly essential imports like petroleum, medicines and necessary food items.



Sampath Bank Managing Director Nanda Fernando said that the banking sector too will have a challenge. Due to the rupee depreciating most people will withdraw their funds from countries like Sri Lanka invest in the US.



`We are anticipating such situations and we have placed proper macro economic fundamentals in place to combat the situation, Central Bank: Governor Dr. Indrajith Coomaraswamy said at a meeting held at the Central Bank recently..



The Governor said that the Central Bank in the past artificially kept the rupee from depreciating by pumping foreign reserves into the system, which could not be done every time.



These sharp falls in the rupee cause inflationary pressure on the economy and there are some reasons for such falls, a top economist said.



He said that the rupee`s natural depreciation is due to Sri Lanka suffering perennial trade deficits since 1978, while another factor is the US Federal Reserve System raising its key policy rate after a lapse of a year this month due to the recovery of the world`s largest economy. The promise of a further three such hikes to come in the new year, along with the election of Donald Trump last month, who has promised infrastructure spending, cutting down on taxes and deregulation, all of which are expected to boost inflation in the world`s largest economy, are other factors to be considered.





