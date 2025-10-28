LNP – Sri Lankan arrested at BIA with Rs. 25 million worth of Kush

A 29-year-old Sri Lankan national from Grandpass, Colombo, was arrested today at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle over 2.5 kilograms of Kush cannabis into the country.

The suspect arrived from Bangkok, Thailand, on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 403 at around 11:00 a.m. Customs officers from the Narcotics Control Unit discovered 2,523 grams of cannabis concealed in false compartments within his luggage and backpack, designed to evade standard detection methods.

The seized narcotics have been valued at approximately Rs. 25.23 million. The suspect, along with the confiscated drugs, will be handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) for further investigation and legal action.

Sri Lanka Customs said the operation underscores the unit’s “unwavering vigilance and commitment to combating cross-border drug trafficking and protecting national security.”