LNP – Joint opposition officially announces joint campaign against government

The Joint Opposition which comprises parties such as the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), United National Party (UNP), National Freedom Front (NFF) and others, today announced a joint campaign starting from Nugegoda on November 21 where a giant rally is to be held.

The parties announced that they will emulate allies who united against Hitler during World War II.

They indicated holding a series of rallies across the nation.