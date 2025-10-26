LNP – Saudi national arrested over alleged assault on flight attendants

A Saudi Arabian national has been arrested by the Katunayake Airport Police in connection with an incident in which two SriLankan Airlines flight attendants were assaulted onboard an aircraft.

According to Airport Police, the suspect was a passenger on SriLankan Airlines flight UL 266, which had arrived at the Katunayake Airport from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It is reported that the altercation occurred as the aircraft was preparing to land at Katunayake Airport.

Although passengers had been instructed to fasten their seat belts and remain seated, the suspect had attempted to go to the restroom, during which the confrontation took place.

The flight attendants subsequently informed the pilot of the incident.

After the aircraft landed at Katunayake, airport police officers arrested the Saudi national.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man who had arrived at Katunayake with the intention of traveling to Malaysia, is scheduled to be produced before court tomorrow.