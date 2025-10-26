LNP – Big Ticket Sri Lankan Winner in Riyadh: Banker Wins 250gm Gold Bar After Seven Years of Trying

The Big Ticket Sri Lankan Winner in Riyadh has become the talk of the town after a 63-year-old banker, Mohamed Nalim, struck gold in the popular Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly e-draw. The long-time expatriate, who has been living in Saudi Arabia for nearly two decades, won a 250-gram 24-karat gold bar with ticket number 173160 — a dream come true after years of persistence.

Nalim, who works at a leading bank in Riyadh, revealed that his journey with Big Ticket began seven years ago, thanks to a Pakistani colleague who introduced him to the lucky draw. “My friend used to purchase tickets regularly, and that’s how I first heard about Big Ticket,” he recalled. “Together with him and another friend, I started buying tickets seven years ago.”

Like many Big Ticket enthusiasts, Nalim’s initial participation was a group effort among friends. However, over time, he stopped buying tickets. His interest reignited after he began seeing Big Ticket’s promotional ads on YouTube and social media platforms once again.

“When I saw their ads for offers like ‘buy two, get one free,’ I decided to try my luck again — this time on my own,” he shared. That decision turned out to be life-changing.

On the day of the draw, when Nalim received the call informing him of his win, he admitted that his first reaction was disbelief. “I was in shock. I couldn’t believe that after so many years, my name had finally been called,” he said.

The Big Ticket Sri Lankan winner in Riyadh believes in the power of positive thinking. “Deep down, I always felt I would win one day. You could say I manifested this,” he said with a smile.

After spending 19 years in Saudi Arabia, Nalim’s success has inspired many of his colleagues and fellow expatriates. He added that he has already encouraged his friends at the bank to try their luck with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi, known for transforming ordinary people’s lives overnight.

When asked what he plans to do with his 24-karat gold bar, Nalim’s answer was heartwarming. “My family lives in Sri Lanka, and I plan to gift the gold bar to my wife. She’ll turn it into jewellery for our daughter,” he said.

For him, this win isn’t just about luck — it’s a family moment that symbolizes patience, faith, and gratitude. “This is a blessing not just for me, but for my entire family,” he said emotionally.

The Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle is one of the most popular draws in the UAE and Gulf region, attracting participants from around the world — especially expatriates from South Asia. Many people from Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Philippines regularly take part in hopes of winning life-changing prizes, from millions in cash to luxury cars and gold bars.

The Big Ticket Sri Lankan winner in Riyadh is yet another example of how perseverance can pay off. “Big Ticket is doing a wonderful job by helping people, especially those in need,” Nalim added, expressing his gratitude toward the organizers.

He further emphasized that the draw gives people a sense of hope. “When you participate in something like this, you don’t just dream about wealth — you dream about possibilities,” he said.

Nalim’s story has quickly spread across social media platforms, resonating with thousands of expatriates working in the Gulf. Many are calling him a symbol of patience and optimism, as his seven-year-long journey finally paid off.

He now plans to continue participating in future draws, not just for personal gain, but also to inspire others. “This win motivates me to keep going. I’ll continue buying tickets and encourage my friends to do the same,” he said confidently.

As Big Ticket Abu Dhabi continues to announce weekly and monthly winners, stories like Nalim’s prove that persistence, belief, and a little bit of luck can truly change lives.