LNP – Fire on ‘Rajarata Rejini’ train delays journey from Anuradhapura

A fire broke out on the ‘Rajarata Rejini’ train operating from Anuradhapura to Beliatta, the Railway Department confirmed.

Officials said the fire originated in the train’s engine, though the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

The train, which was scheduled to depart from Anuradhapura at 5.00 a.m., was returned to the station, where a replacement engine was attached to continue the journey.

As a result, the departure was delayed by over two hours, with the train resuming its journey to Beliatta around 7.30 a.m., the department added.