LNP – Sri Lanka firmly rejects any handover of Katchatheevu island

Sri Lanka has categorically stated that Katchatheevu Island will not be ceded to any country under any circumstances, Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekar said.

The assertion comes in response to recent remarks by India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who said last friday that Sri Lankan authorities were arresting Indian fishermen because of an emergency-era agreement that gave up fishing rights in some areas.

Chandrasekar strongly refuted the claims, emphasizing that illegal fishing by Indian trawlers in Sri Lanka’s northern waters is severely damaging marine ecosystems.

He warned that such activities threaten the livelihoods of over 30% of the Northern population, which depends on fishing.

The minister also suggested that the issue is being politicized ahead of Indian elections, with Katchatheevu and fishermen’s rights being used as a campaign topic.

Sri Lanka, however, remains committed to protecting its territorial sovereignty and will take necessary measures to curb illegal fishing and safeguard its marine resources, he added.