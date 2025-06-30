LNP – “Podi Zaharan’’ arrested for filming Dawoodi Bohra Convention in Colombo

A 27-year-old Mohamed Shafrool, alias “Podi Zaharan, was arrested by police for allegedly filming the Dawoodi Bohra community’s spiritual convention currently being held in Bambalapitiya, Colombo, Police said.

The suspect, a resident of Kandy was taken into custody by Bambalapitiya police on Friday (27) after being spotted recording video footage near the Bohra mosque during the religious event.

Police said the individual had been previously detained over alleged links to the coordinated Easter Sunday bombings and was under surveillance.

Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the motive behind his presence and activities at the location.