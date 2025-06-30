LNP – More skeletal remains, personal belongings unearthed at Chemmani mass grave

The ongoing excavation at the Chemmani mass grave site in Jaffna has led to the discovery of several more human skeletal remains along with personal belongings, marking a significant development in the investigation.

During the fourth day of the second phase of excavations on Sunday, forensic investigators uncovered clothing fragments, small glass bangles, and a blue cloth bag bearing English letters near one of the skeletal remains, which measured approximately three feet in length.

This marks the first instance in the current operation where personal effects have been found alongside human remains.

Preliminary reports suggest the blue cloth bag resembles school bags that were once distributed as humanitarian aid by non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to schoolchildren in the North and East during the conflict period. The discovery has raised concerns that some of the remains could belong to children.

As of June 29, a total of 33 human skeletal remains have been unearthed at the site, with 22 of them already exhumed and preserved for detailed forensic analysis.

Excavations at Chemmani are being conducted under the supervision of judicial and forensic officials, as part of a long-delayed investigation into alleged mass graves linked to the island’s decades-long civil conflict.

