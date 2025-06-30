LNP – Indictments served against ex-Minister Lakshman Yapa

Former Minister Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena and former Director General of the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka, Jayantha Edirisinghe, were today (30) served indictments before the Colombo High Court.

The indictments, filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), allege that the two individuals caused a loss of over Rs. 1.7 million to the government.

The alleged offence relates to the use of BOI funds for newspaper advertisements published in connection with the second anniversary of the inauguration of then President Mahinda Rajapaksa in 2014.

The indictments were formally presented to the accused before Colombo High Court Judge Pradeep Abeyratne.

Following the submission of indictments, the defendants were granted bail.