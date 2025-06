Dr. Sanjeewa Thennakoon has been re-elected as the President of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Dr. Prabath Sugathadasa has also been re-elected as the Secretary of the GMOA.

The election to appoint office bearers of the GMOA took place yesterday (28).

Accordingly, the group led by Dr. Sanjeewa Thennakoon received more than 60% of the votes.