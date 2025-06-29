LNP – Beechcraft KA-350 aircraft deployed to locate missing fishermen in Tangalle seas

A Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Beechcraft KA-350 aircraft has been deployed this morning (29) to locate the two missing fishermen who were onboard a multi-day fishing vessel which met with an accident off the coast of Paravi Wella Beach in Tangalle.

According to the Air Force Media Unit, the aircraft has been engaged in a search operation for approximately one hour to locate the two missing individuals.

At the time of the accident, there were six fishermen onboard the multi-day fishing vessel.

Four of them were rescued, while two remain missing.

Meanwhile, three other boat accidents were reported yesterday in seas off Galle, Kalutara and Hikkaduwa.