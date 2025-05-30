LNP – QR code introduced for easy TIN registration

The Inland Revenue Department (IRD) has introduced a QR code to simplify the registration process for Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs), Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, Ms. R.P.G.H. Fernando said.

Through the QR code, individuals can conveniently check whether they are already registered with a TIN. If not, they will be guided on how to obtain one by contacting the Inland Revenue Department.

According to the department, over 10 million TINs have already been issued to the public as part of efforts to improve tax administration and compliance.