LNP – Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

The Colombo High Court has fixed the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa—second son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa—and his maternal grandmother Daisy Forrest, also known as “Daisy Achchi,” to be heard on July 11.

The duo is charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The case was taken up today (30) before Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendige.

During the trial, Senior State Counsel Udara Karunatilaka, appearing for the prosecution, submitted a document relevant to the case to the court.

President’s Counsel Sampath Mendis, representing the defense, submitted a list of documents and witness statements required for trial preparation, and requested that the prosecution provide them to ensure a fair trial.

In response, Judge Patabendige directed the Senior State Counsel to take necessary steps to furnish the requested documents and statements to the defense.

The Attorney General has filed the case alleging that Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forrest committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by illegally acquiring assets and properties valued at approximately Rs. 73 million.